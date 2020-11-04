Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $787,000 Holdings in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,964 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Boot Barn were worth $787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Boot Barn during the 1st quarter worth about $106,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Boot Barn by 1,580.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Boot Barn by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Boot Barn by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 13,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Boot Barn by 1,996.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 9,042 shares during the period.

Several analysts have issued reports on BOOT shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Boot Barn from $23.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Pivotal Research upped their target price on Boot Barn from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Boot Barn from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, 140166 upgraded Boot Barn from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.69.

NYSE:BOOT opened at $36.17 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.13. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.03 and a 52 week high of $48.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 3.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 4.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

