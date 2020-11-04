Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $696,000 Stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 93 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 95.2% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 121 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 268.4% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 140 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. 92.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FDS. Bank of America increased their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $263.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $264.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $298.00 to $313.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. FactSet Research Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $285.50.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.14, for a total value of $455,196.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,080,115.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.68, for a total transaction of $620,352.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,983,446.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 18,409 shares of company stock worth $6,089,322. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FDS opened at $319.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a PE ratio of 33.11, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $328.36 and its 200 day moving average is $322.29. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $195.22 and a 52 week high of $363.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The business services provider reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $383.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.74 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 54.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.02 EPS for the current year.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

