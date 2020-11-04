Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $651,000 Stock Holdings in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,737 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Alteryx were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AYX. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Alteryx during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,636,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Alteryx by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,574,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,463,000 after purchasing an additional 227,471 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Alteryx by 264.5% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 268,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,042,000 after buying an additional 194,541 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alteryx by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,712,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Finally, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of Alteryx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,355,000. Institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Alteryx alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AYX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Alteryx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alteryx in a report on Friday, August 7th. TheStreet lowered Alteryx from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. ValuEngine raised Alteryx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Alteryx from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.07.

In other news, insider Christopher M. Lal sold 1,920 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.94, for a total value of $211,084.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CRO Robert Scott Jones sold 1,138 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.24, for a total value of $137,971.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 132,582 shares of company stock valued at $16,048,716. Insiders own 13.58% of the company’s stock.

Alteryx stock opened at $128.20 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a PE ratio of -298.14 and a beta of 1.07. Alteryx, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.17 and a 12 month high of $185.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $126.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.05.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $96.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.11 million. Alteryx had a positive return on equity of 3.48% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Alteryx, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alteryx Profile

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

Featured Article: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for Alteryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alteryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.