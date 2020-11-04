Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $623,000 Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. reduced its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,259 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CTVA. Garner Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in Corteva by 2.4% during the third quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 16,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 6.2% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 1.8% in the third quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 149,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,320,000 after buying an additional 2,671 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Corteva in the third quarter valued at about $1,162,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 3.6% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. 78.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Corteva news, Director Gregory R. Page acquired 5,000 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.30 per share, with a total value of $126,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 35,758 shares in the company, valued at $904,677.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Cornel B. Fuerer acquired 2,000 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.01 per share, for a total transaction of $50,020.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 9,010 shares of company stock valued at $227,172. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CTVA. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Corteva from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Corteva from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Corteva from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Corteva from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Corteva from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.82.

Shares of Corteva stock opened at $32.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $24.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.14. Corteva, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.38 and a fifty-two week high of $34.54.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.36 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 4.67%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

