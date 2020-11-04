Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $430,000 Stock Position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust were worth $430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 199.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the second quarter worth $69,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the second quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Marianne Sullivan sold 3,829 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total transaction of $66,241.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock opened at $15.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -72.00 and a beta of 1.08. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $3.50 and a 12 month high of $23.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $4.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $1.59. As a group, analysts predict that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 14th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.12%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.44.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company operates through Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Correspondent Production segments. Its Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, including firm commitment to purchase CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

