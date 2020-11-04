Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $11.59 Million Stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lowered its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 44,269 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $11,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FB. Watson Rebecca bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Facebook by 262.5% in the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 145 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Facebook by 58.2% in the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Moffett Nathanson increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $322.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $293.84.

NASDAQ FB opened at $265.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $755.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.39, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.10 and a twelve month high of $304.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $264.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $243.71.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.77. Facebook had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 31.29%. The business had revenue of $21.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Facebook news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,110 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.95, for a total transaction of $3,853,684.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 212 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.39, for a total value of $55,202.68. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,709.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,293 shares of company stock valued at $9,509,140. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

