Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $1.23 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lessened its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bank acquired a new position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $124,000.

Get iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SUB opened at $107.60 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.75. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $97.45 and a 12-month high of $108.56.

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.