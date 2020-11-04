Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,116 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,413 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in Synovus Financial by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 19,653 shares of the bank’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Synovus Financial by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 177,769 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,650,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Synovus Financial by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Synovus Financial by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,908 shares of the bank’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Synovus Financial by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 42,609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on SNV shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Stephens upgraded shares of Synovus Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.22.

Shares of NYSE:SNV opened at $27.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.67. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $10.91 and a 12 month high of $40.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.46 and its 200 day moving average is $21.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.37. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 8.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

