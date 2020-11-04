Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Decreases Stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. reduced its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 3.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,870 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of YUM. Prudential PLC raised its position in Yum! Brands by 18.4% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 50,938 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,651,000 after purchasing an additional 7,934 shares during the period. BOKF NA raised its position in Yum! Brands by 2.7% during the third quarter. BOKF NA now owns 52,999 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Yum! Brands by 1.5% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,907 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Yum! Brands by 4.5% during the third quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,138 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in Yum! Brands by 181.3% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 38,597 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,524,000 after purchasing an additional 24,874 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Yum! Brands from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Yum! Brands from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Yum! Brands from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Yum! Brands from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.89.

YUM stock opened at $96.77 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $94.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.10. The company has a market capitalization of $29.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.06, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.95 and a 1-year high of $107.62.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 18.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Yum! Brands news, insider Tracy L. Skeans sold 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $370,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,336 shares in the company, valued at $933,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.85, for a total transaction of $217,176.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,061,056.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,623 shares of company stock valued at $2,472,706 over the last quarter. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Yum! Brands Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

See Also: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.