Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,154 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 140.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 56.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 77.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $363.44 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $379.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $379.93. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $266.11 and a 12-month high of $442.53.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The aerospace company reported $6.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.07 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $16.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.14 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 182.05% and a net margin of 10.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $2.60 per share. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.40. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.74%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $433.00 to $400.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Argus upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $509.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $451.18.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

