Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Buys 694 Shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) by 5.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,654 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Bank of Hawaii were worth $689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,621,961 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $160,818,000 after buying an additional 294,909 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,288,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,323,000 after buying an additional 80,912 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,096,925 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,362,000 after buying an additional 66,514 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 837,628 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,439,000 after buying an additional 48,694 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 551,947 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,896,000 after buying an additional 116,344 shares during the period. 74.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of Hawaii alerts:

NYSE:BOH opened at $62.95 on Wednesday. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 1 year low of $46.70 and a 1 year high of $95.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.68 and a 200-day moving average of $58.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.17.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.11. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 22.62% and a return on equity of 12.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.20%.

In related news, Director Barbara J. Tanabe acquired 1,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.27 per share, for a total transaction of $85,948.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Victor K. Nichols acquired 4,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.66 per share, with a total value of $249,078.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,055 shares in the company, valued at $559,661.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 6,950 shares of company stock valued at $386,987 in the last quarter. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BOH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 31st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $61.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.50.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in four segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other.

Recommended Story: NASDAQ

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Hawaii Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Hawaii and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.