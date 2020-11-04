Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Buys 571 Shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,967 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $1,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GWRE. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Guidewire Software in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Guidewire Software by 678.1% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 249 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Guidewire Software by 1,507.4% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Guidewire Software in the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in Guidewire Software by 53.6% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 616 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Guidewire Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Guidewire Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.09.

In related news, Director Marcus Ryu sold 23,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.29, for a total transaction of $2,462,838.39. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,368,315.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Michael Polelle sold 1,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.29, for a total value of $141,088.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,773 shares in the company, valued at $818,419.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 69,659 shares of company stock valued at $7,430,836 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GWRE opened at $99.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a PE ratio of -300.82 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 5.96 and a quick ratio of 5.96. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.64 and a 1-year high of $124.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $104.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.81.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 2nd. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $243.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.91 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 3.66% and a positive return on equity of 1.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers.

See Also: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.