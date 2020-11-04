Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Buys 2,043 Shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,781 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,043 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF were worth $1,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 72,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after acquiring an additional 12,955 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 353.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 291,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,606,000 after acquiring an additional 227,465 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 135,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,473,000 after acquiring an additional 3,578 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 173,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,721,000 after acquiring an additional 63,237 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 54,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,801,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period.

Shares of BAB opened at $32.62 on Wednesday. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $22.52 and a 52-week high of $35.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.11 and its 200-day moving average is $32.80.

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

