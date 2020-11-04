Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Boosts Stock Position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) by 444.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $27,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $29,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 295.4% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 323.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives lifted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 256.5% during the 2nd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA HYG opened at $84.44 on Wednesday. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $67.52 and a one year high of $88.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $84.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.97.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

Featured Article: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.