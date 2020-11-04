Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Boosts Stake in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,430 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $1,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Planet Fitness in the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. Swarthmore Group Inc. increased its stake in Planet Fitness by 1,143.9% in the 2nd quarter. Swarthmore Group Inc. now owns 106,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,442,000 after buying an additional 97,800 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Planet Fitness by 128.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 2,151 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Planet Fitness by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 130,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,887,000 after buying an additional 4,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Planet Fitness in the 2nd quarter worth $305,000.

PLNT opened at $63.92 on Wednesday. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.77 and a 12-month high of $88.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.45. The company has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.19, a PEG ratio of 33.12 and a beta of 1.13.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.15). Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 6.63%. The firm had revenue of $40.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. Planet Fitness’s quarterly revenue was down 77.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on PLNT shares. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $70.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Planet Fitness from $61.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. DA Davidson cut their target price on Planet Fitness from $86.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Planet Fitness from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Planet Fitness has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.88.

In other news, CEO Christopher Rondeau sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.26, for a total transaction of $9,789,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 9.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

