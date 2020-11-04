Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Acquires 2,120 Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,935 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,120 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Gentex were worth $951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Gentex by 2.6% in the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 14,490 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Gentex by 0.4% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 89,496 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Gentex by 4.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,115 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Gentex by 5.9% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,868 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Gentex by 1.5% in the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 42,691 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. 81.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $77,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,040 shares in the company, valued at $775,332.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Steven R. Downing sold 23,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total transaction of $664,785.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 155,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,355,014.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,700 shares of company stock valued at $897,075. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GNTX stock opened at $28.98 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.33. The company has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 1.13. Gentex Co. has a 52-week low of $19.48 and a 52-week high of $31.27.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The auto parts company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $474.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.79 million. Gentex had a net margin of 18.60% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gentex Co. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. Gentex’s payout ratio is currently 28.92%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GNTX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded Gentex from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Gentex from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Gentex from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Gentex in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Gentex presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.47.

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

