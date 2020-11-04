Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Acquires 142 Shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,408 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Helen of Troy were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HELE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Helen of Troy in the first quarter worth $283,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Helen of Troy by 5.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 883,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,197,000 after purchasing an additional 48,850 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in Helen of Troy by 74.2% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 125,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,731,000 after purchasing an additional 53,608 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Helen of Troy by 3.3% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Helen of Troy during the 2nd quarter valued at $973,000. 97.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Julien Mininberg sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.09, for a total value of $42,018.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 113,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,780,087.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vincent D. Carson sold 3,590 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.38, for a total value of $730,134.20. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,399 shares of company stock valued at $1,530,896. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Helen of Troy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. DA Davidson upped their price target on Helen of Troy from $243.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Sidoti assumed coverage on Helen of Troy in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Helen of Troy in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised Helen of Troy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.20.

Shares of HELE stock opened at $203.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 24.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.98. Helen of Troy Limited has a 1-year low of $104.01 and a 1-year high of $213.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $197.19 and a 200 day moving average of $186.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 13th. The company reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $1.45. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 22.98% and a net margin of 11.41%. The company had revenue of $530.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.24 EPS. Helen of Troy’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Helen of Troy Limited will post 10.53 EPS for the current year.

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

