Whittier Trust Co. Lowers Stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Whittier Trust Co. reduced its position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,575 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $1,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BIIB. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 108.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,087,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $283,778,000 after acquiring an additional 566,347 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP lifted its stake in Biogen by 413.3% in the 2nd quarter. AJO LP now owns 423,098 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $113,199,000 after buying an additional 340,674 shares in the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Biogen by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 715,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $191,539,000 after buying an additional 235,500 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Biogen by 30,336.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 210,617 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,659,000 after buying an additional 209,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Biogen by 148.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 326,895 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $87,461,000 after buying an additional 195,146 shares in the last quarter. 83.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB opened at $247.01 on Wednesday. Biogen Inc. has a 1 year low of $243.25 and a 1 year high of $374.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $273.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $285.08. The company has a market capitalization of $38.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.61.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The biotechnology company reported $8.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.06 by $0.78. Biogen had a net margin of 35.63% and a return on equity of 51.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 33.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BIIB shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Biogen from $294.00 to $284.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Biogen from $316.00 to $282.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Biogen from $339.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Biogen from $281.00 to $268.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Biogen in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $268.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Biogen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $303.04.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

