Whittier Trust Co. Invests $1.77 Million in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 16,061 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,773,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 18.5% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,408,368 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,205,000 after purchasing an additional 219,855 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Meritage Homes by 7.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,213,514 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $92,373,000 after acquiring an additional 80,975 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Meritage Homes by 4.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,208,398 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,119,000 after acquiring an additional 51,896 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Meritage Homes by 17.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,139,841 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $86,765,000 after acquiring an additional 173,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Meritage Homes by 6.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 495,123 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,688,000 after acquiring an additional 29,023 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Meritage Homes alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on MTH. Bank of America upped their target price on Meritage Homes from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Meritage Homes from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $64.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Meritage Homes from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. BTIG Research upped their target price on Meritage Homes from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Meritage Homes from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.44.

In other news, Director Peter L. Ax sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.24, for a total transaction of $297,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,917,656. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Steven J. Hilton sold 59,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.98, for a total value of $6,275,494.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 144,400 shares of company stock worth $15,001,328 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MTH opened at $89.20 on Wednesday. Meritage Homes Co. has a 52-week low of $25.24 and a 52-week high of $117.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $104.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.51. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.66.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The construction company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.42. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 8.35%. Research analysts predict that Meritage Homes Co. will post 9.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers luxury homes under the Monterey Homes brand name; and title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

See Also: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH).

Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.