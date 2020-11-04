Whittier Trust Co. Has $3.05 Million Holdings in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 0.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 93,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $3,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EWBC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 93.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,951,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,721,000 after buying an additional 943,691 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of East West Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $39,413,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new position in shares of East West Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $17,691,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in East West Bancorp by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,765,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $208,928,000 after buying an additional 375,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in East West Bancorp by 140.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 615,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,166,000 after buying an additional 360,265 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EWBC opened at $38.79 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.31 and a 200 day moving average of $35.28. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.55 and a fifty-two week high of $51.88. The firm has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.17. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 29.90%. The company had revenue of $373.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.73%.

EWBC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 price target (up from $31.00) on shares of East West Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. BidaskClub raised East West Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on East West Bancorp from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on East West Bancorp from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates in three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

