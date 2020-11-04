Whittier Trust Co. Has $2.53 Million Stake in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 179,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,512 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. owned approximately 0.07% of Graphic Packaging worth $2,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 139.7% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,825,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,492,000 after purchasing an additional 3,395,052 shares during the period. AJO LP lifted its position in Graphic Packaging by 1,262.3% during the 2nd quarter. AJO LP now owns 4,976,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,622,000 after acquiring an additional 4,611,309 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP bought a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the second quarter valued at about $58,653,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 6.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,040,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,595,000 after purchasing an additional 228,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 19.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,604,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,442,000 after purchasing an additional 427,930 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

GPK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Graphic Packaging from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Graphic Packaging presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.29.

Shares of GPK stock opened at $14.16 on Wednesday. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 52-week low of $10.40 and a 52-week high of $16.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.01 and a 200-day moving average of $13.95.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies.

