Whittier Trust Co. Has $2.52 Million Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Whittier Trust Co. cut its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,576 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 322 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 6.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,017,771 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,290,766,000 after buying an additional 519,019 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 42.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,368,655 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,229,291,000 after purchasing an additional 995,998 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 11.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,360,935 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $861,553,000 after purchasing an additional 241,810 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 3.9% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,225,578 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $447,238,000 after purchasing an additional 46,212 shares during the period. Finally, GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 23.0% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 851,254 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $310,760,000 after purchasing an additional 159,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $509.00 price target for the company. Argus raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $433.00 to $400.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $451.18.

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $363.44 on Wednesday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $266.11 and a 52 week high of $442.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $379.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $379.93. The stock has a market cap of $101.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The aerospace company reported $6.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.07 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $16.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.14 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 182.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $2.60 dividend. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.40. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.74%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

