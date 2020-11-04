Whittier Trust Co. Has $2.47 Million Stake in iShares Trust – iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Whittier Trust Co. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Trust – iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 8.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,696 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Trust – iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $2,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Trust – iShares Select Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in iShares Trust – iShares Select Dividend ETF by 650.0% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in iShares Trust – iShares Select Dividend ETF by 54.6% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Trust – iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Trust – iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $72,000.

DVY opened at $86.55 on Wednesday. iShares Trust – iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.89 and a fifty-two week high of $107.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $84.29 and a 200 day moving average of $82.50.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

