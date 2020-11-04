Whittier Trust Co. Has $2.35 Million Position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Whittier Trust Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,323 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,386 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Hess were worth $2,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Veracity Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hess in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. CKW Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of Hess by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 1,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Hess by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,039 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Hess by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hess in the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Hess alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on HES. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Hess from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Hess from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Hess from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Bank of America cut their price target on Hess from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Argus cut Hess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hess currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.56.

In other Hess news, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 4,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.08, for a total transaction of $253,418.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HES opened at $36.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 2.17. Hess Co. has a 1-year low of $26.06 and a 1-year high of $74.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.76.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.22). Hess had a negative return on equity of 8.81% and a negative net margin of 58.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hess Co. will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

Hess Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

Recommended Story: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hess Co. (NYSE:HES).

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.