Whittier Trust Co. Has $2.34 Million Stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,245 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $2,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DRI. Liberty One Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the second quarter worth $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 72.2% during the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 477 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 228.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 537 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DRI opened at $93.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.15 and a 1 year high of $124.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.93. The firm has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.25.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.51. Darden Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 12.45% and a negative net margin of 2.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is currently 38.34%.

Several brokerages recently commented on DRI. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $71.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $103.00 price objective (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Friday, September 25th. ValuEngine lowered Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.91.

In other Darden Restaurants news, Director Nana Mensah sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.07, for a total value of $95,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 180 shares in the company, valued at $17,112.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

