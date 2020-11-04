Whittier Trust Co. Has $2.26 Million Position in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI)

Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 248,866 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,988 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund were worth $2,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund in the second quarter valued at $2,992,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund in the first quarter valued at $774,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund in the second quarter valued at $587,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 166.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 68,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 43,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 176.7% in the second quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 65,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 41,507 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:SBI opened at $8.77 on Wednesday. Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.31 and a twelve month high of $9.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.96 and a 200-day moving average of $8.75.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.0235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%.

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities that provide income exempt from federal income tax.

