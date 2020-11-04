Whittier Trust Co. Has $2.11 Million Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Whittier Trust Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 238 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 144.6% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 7,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after acquiring an additional 4,441 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $232,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 42.7% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 15,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,479,000 after buying an additional 4,730 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.3% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 90,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,926,000 after buying an additional 7,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heron Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 17,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,312,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $308.66 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $200.55 and a 12 month high of $329.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $310.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $294.13.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

