Whittier Trust Co. Has $11.57 Million Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 406,086 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $11,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.6% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,181,347 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,686,000 after purchasing an additional 12,622 shares in the last quarter. Stearns Financial Services Group boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 12.3% during the third quarter. Stearns Financial Services Group now owns 26,985 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966 shares in the last quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the third quarter valued at about $3,484,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 68.4% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 197,896 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,642,000 after purchasing an additional 80,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 55.7% in the third quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 22,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 7,957 shares during the period. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $27.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.08 and a 12-month high of $39.70. The company has a market capitalization of $195.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 6.84%. The business had revenue of $42.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 12th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.57%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

A number of research firms recently commented on T. Wolfe Research began coverage on AT&T in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank lowered AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, August 31st. KeyCorp lowered AT&T from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on AT&T from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. AT&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.12.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

