Whittier Trust Co. Grows Position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 98,434 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,507 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Gentex were worth $2,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in Gentex by 9.8% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 253,531 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,533,000 after buying an additional 22,680 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 439.2% during the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 293,282 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,558,000 after acquiring an additional 238,888 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Gentex by 4,293.7% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 60,370 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 58,996 shares during the period. AXA acquired a new stake in Gentex in the 1st quarter valued at $3,388,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in Gentex in the second quarter valued at about $217,000. 81.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GNTX stock opened at $28.98 on Wednesday. Gentex Co. has a twelve month low of $19.48 and a twelve month high of $31.27. The company has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.33.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The auto parts company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $474.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.79 million. Gentex had a net margin of 18.60% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Gentex Co. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Gentex’s payout ratio is 28.92%.

In other Gentex news, CEO Steven R. Downing sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $154,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Steven R. Downing sold 23,700 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total value of $664,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 155,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,355,014.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,700 shares of company stock valued at $897,075 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

GNTX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Gentex in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Gentex from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Gentex from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Gentex from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.47.

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

