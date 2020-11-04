Whittier Trust Co. Decreases Stock Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Whittier Trust Co. cut its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 0.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $2,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its stake in McKesson by 2.1% in the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 3,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in McKesson by 23.4% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group raised its stake in McKesson by 1.0% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 7,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its stake in McKesson by 4.2% in the second quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 2,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in McKesson by 1.9% in the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.55% of the company’s stock.

In other McKesson news, Director Marie L/Ca Knowles sold 1,157 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.83, for a total value of $174,510.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MCK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $161.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $169.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on McKesson from $187.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on McKesson from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays upgraded McKesson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $166.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. McKesson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.00.

NYSE MCK opened at $160.01 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $112.60 and a 52-week high of $172.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $150.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.88. The firm has a market cap of $25.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.76.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $4.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.92. McKesson had a return on equity of 42.33% and a net margin of 0.40%. The firm had revenue of $60.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.24%.

McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

