Whittier Trust Co. Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Whittier Trust Co. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $67,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $225.55 on Wednesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $133.57 and a 12-month high of $246.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $228.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $210.63.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

