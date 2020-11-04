Whittier Trust Co. Cuts Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Whittier Trust Co. decreased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,232 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWS. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 98.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,485,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,916,000 after purchasing an additional 4,717,009 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.5% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $2,789,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 53.3% during the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 6,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballew Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 15.5% during the second quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 8,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

IWS stock opened at $85.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.87. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $53.42 and a 52 week high of $96.96.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.