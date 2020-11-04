Whittier Trust Co. Buys 338 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,162 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $1,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 10.0% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,617,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $531,158,000 after purchasing an additional 146,427 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 27.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,581,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $412,207,000 after acquiring an additional 336,464 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 2.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 439,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $144,222,000 after acquiring an additional 10,755 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 17.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 292,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,203,000 after acquiring an additional 42,631 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 518.9% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 189,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,546,000 after acquiring an additional 158,622 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

FDS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group increased their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $298.00 to $313.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Bank of America increased their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $263.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $293.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $264.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $285.50.

Shares of FDS opened at $319.48 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $328.36 and its 200 day moving average is $322.29. The company has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a PE ratio of 33.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.78. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $195.22 and a 12-month high of $363.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $383.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.74 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 54.21% and a net margin of 24.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.61 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.14, for a total transaction of $455,196.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,080,115.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.68, for a total value of $620,352.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,983,446.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,409 shares of company stock valued at $6,089,322 in the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

