Whittier Trust Co. Buys 1,894 Shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 2.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 74,546 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,894 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $1,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 24,660.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,238 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Synovus Financial by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Synovus Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $124,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in Synovus Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Synovus Financial by 631.1% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,818 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 4,159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Synovus Financial alerts:

Synovus Financial stock opened at $27.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93. Synovus Financial Corp. has a one year low of $10.91 and a one year high of $40.32. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.67.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.37. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 17.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SNV. Zacks Investment Research raised Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Synovus Financial from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Stephens raised Synovus Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Synovus Financial from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.22.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

See Also: The risks of owning bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV).

Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.