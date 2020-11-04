Whittier Trust Co. Buys 1,208 Shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,297 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. owned 0.05% of Planet Fitness worth $2,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Planet Fitness in the second quarter worth $206,000. Swarthmore Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 1,143.9% during the second quarter. Swarthmore Group Inc. now owns 106,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,442,000 after purchasing an additional 97,800 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 128.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 3.8% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 130,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,887,000 after purchasing an additional 4,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the second quarter valued at $305,000.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PLNT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Planet Fitness from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 16th. ValuEngine raised Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Planet Fitness from $86.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Planet Fitness from $61.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.88.

In related news, CEO Christopher Rondeau sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.26, for a total transaction of $9,789,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 9.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:PLNT opened at $63.92 on Wednesday. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.77 and a 12-month high of $88.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 152.19, a P/E/G ratio of 33.12 and a beta of 1.13.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $40.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.67 million. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 6.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 77.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Research analysts predict that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

