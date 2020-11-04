Whittier Trust Co. Boosts Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 430,321 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Intel were worth $22,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 119.5% in the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 461 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. FAI Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Intel by 390.4% in the second quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 510 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the second quarter worth $42,000. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the second quarter worth $60,000. 64.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

INTC stock opened at $44.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market cap of $183.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.86. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $43.61 and a 52 week high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $18.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.26 billion. Intel had a net margin of 29.97% and a return on equity of 31.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 24th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.92.

In other Intel news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total value of $128,046.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,272 shares in the company, valued at $3,249,349.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 589 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total transaction of $26,481.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $651,290.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,837 shares of company stock valued at $371,360 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

