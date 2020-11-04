Whittier Trust Co. Acquires New Position in CSW Industrials Inc (NASDAQ:CSWI)

Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in CSW Industrials Inc (NASDAQ:CSWI) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 32,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,472,000. Whittier Trust Co. owned about 0.22% of CSW Industrials as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in CSW Industrials by 3.3% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,173 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in CSW Industrials by 106.6% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 14,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 7,222 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in CSW Industrials in the second quarter valued at $10,777,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 41.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSWI stock opened at $92.50 on Wednesday. CSW Industrials Inc has a 12-month low of $50.13 and a 12-month high of $93.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.61 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.74.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.15. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 13.28%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%.

In other news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,500 shares of CSW Industrials stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.15, for a total transaction of $215,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,546,307.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Luke Alverson sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.53, for a total value of $50,071.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,046,698.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,807 shares of company stock worth $1,630,047 over the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of CSW Industrials from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th.

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial Products segment offers specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally-specified building products; and storage, filtration, and application equipment for use with specialty chemicals and other products.

