Whittier Trust Co. Acquires New Position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,835 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,454,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CRL. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 4,082.5% during the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,303,347 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $679,474,000 after buying an additional 4,200,458 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 18.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,945,690 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $339,231,000 after acquiring an additional 299,655 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 22.4% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 792,643 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $138,197,000 after purchasing an additional 145,047 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $22,062,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,944,000.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CRL. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $186.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $261.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $213.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $190.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $237.00 to $256.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.58.

CRL opened at $237.45 on Wednesday. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.58 and a 52 week high of $250.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $229.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.56. The company has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.18.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.53. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 10.68%. The company had revenue of $743.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $715.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, Director Richard F. Wallman bought 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $232.96 per share, for a total transaction of $267,904.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,388,326.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James C. Foster sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.38, for a total transaction of $5,112,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 209,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,747,979.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 28,195 shares of company stock valued at $6,457,961. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

