Whittier Trust Co. Acquires 14,529 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 136.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,529 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 228.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Cabana LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 85.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $79.93 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.88. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.58 and a fifty-two week high of $99.72.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Recommended Story: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.