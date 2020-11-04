Whittier Trust Co. Acquires 1,367 Shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM)

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,010 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in RPM International were worth $1,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BP PLC bought a new position in RPM International during the 3rd quarter worth $13,400,000. Alley Co LLC increased its stake in RPM International by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 295,098 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $22,150,000 after acquiring an additional 81,358 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in RPM International by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,585,964 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $119,042,000 after acquiring an additional 24,693 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in RPM International during the 2nd quarter worth $1,594,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in RPM International by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 86,844 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,519,000 after acquiring an additional 14,004 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of RPM International in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on RPM International in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an “inline” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on RPM International from $93.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Bank of America raised their target price on RPM International from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on RPM International from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.60.

NYSE RPM opened at $88.15 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. RPM International Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.85 and a twelve month high of $90.84. The company has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.24 and its 200 day moving average is $78.44.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 12th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.23. RPM International had a return on equity of 33.83% and a net margin of 6.72%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. RPM International’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that RPM International Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Monday, October 19th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is an increase from RPM International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 16th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.51%.

In related news, CEO Frank C. Sullivan sold 39,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total transaction of $3,302,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 986,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,569,212.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank C. Sullivan sold 68,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.89, for a total value of $6,030,484.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,161,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,118,687.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers and sealants, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; and insulated building cladding materials and concrete form wall systems.

