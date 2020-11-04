Whittier Trust Co. Acquires 1,284 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 147,088 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for 0.9% of Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $38,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FB. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Facebook by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 82,420 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $18,715,000 after acquiring an additional 24,635 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its position in Facebook by 223.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 256,493 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $58,242,000 after acquiring an additional 177,179 shares during the last quarter. UBP Investment Advisors SA acquired a new position in Facebook during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Facebook by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,764 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in Facebook by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 41,396 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $10,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FB shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on Facebook from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Facebook from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Facebook from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Facebook from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Facebook from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $293.84.

Shares of FB stock opened at $265.30 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $264.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $243.71. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.10 and a 12 month high of $304.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $755.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.39, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.77. Facebook had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 31.29%. The firm had revenue of $21.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,110 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.95, for a total value of $3,853,684.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 212 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.39, for a total value of $55,202.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,512 shares in the company, valued at $393,709.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,293 shares of company stock worth $9,509,140. 14.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

