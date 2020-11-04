White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,700 shares, a growth of 12.1% from the September 30th total of 25,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of White Mountains Insurance Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th.

Shares of White Mountains Insurance Group stock opened at $943.90 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.44 and a beta of 0.58. White Mountains Insurance Group has a 1-year low of $629.21 and a 1-year high of $1,168.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $855.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $881.96.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The insurance provider reported ($1.42) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $41.80 million for the quarter.

In related news, major shareholder Mountains Insurance Grou White sold 3,609,894 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $68,587,986.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 18.6% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Adams Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $244,000. 86.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

White Mountains Insurance Group Company Profile

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, MediaAlpha, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

