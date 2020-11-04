Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Westamerica Bancorp. is a bank holding company. The company provides a full range of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central California through its subsidiary banks, Westamerica Bank and Bank of Lake County. It also owns Westamerica Commercial Credit, Inc., a company engaged in financing accounts receivable and inventory lines of credit and term business loans and Community Banker Services Corporation, a company engaged in providing the company and its subsidiaries data processing services and other support functions. “

WABC has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th.

NASDAQ WABC opened at $54.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.65. Westamerica Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $46.94 and a twelve month high of $69.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 0.70.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.74. Westamerica Bancorporation had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 37.49%. Analysts expect that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. Westamerica Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.03%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in the second quarter worth $53,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in the third quarter valued at about $95,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 116.0% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation during the first quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Westamerica Bancorporation during the 1st quarter valued at about $180,000. 77.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Westamerica Bancorporation

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit to local businesses and professionals.

