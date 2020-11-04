WELL Health Technologies (OTCMKTS:WLYYF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

WELL Health Technologies (OTCMKTS:WLYYF) saw a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,278,000 shares, a drop of 15.3% from the September 30th total of 1,509,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 35.8 days.

WELL Health Technologies stock opened at $5.91 on Wednesday. WELL Health Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.84 and a 52 week high of $6.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.61.

Get WELL Health Technologies alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WLYYF. Desjardins began coverage on WELL Health Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on WELL Health Technologies from $4.75 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd.

WELL Health Technologies Corp. owns and operates a portfolio of primary healthcare facilities. The company also provides digital electronic medical records (EMR) software services; and telehealth services. As of March 24, 2020, it operated 20 medical clinics; and provided digital EMR software and services to 1,446 medical clinics across Canada.

Read More: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for WELL Health Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WELL Health Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.