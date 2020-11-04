Weis Markets, Inc. (WMK) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 6th

Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 9th will be given a dividend of 0.31 per share on Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th.

Weis Markets has raised its dividend payment by 3.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

WMK opened at $46.96 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.16 and its 200 day moving average is $49.80. Weis Markets has a fifty-two week low of $32.44 and a fifty-two week high of $59.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.10.

Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter. Weis Markets had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 9.44%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter.

Weis Markets Company Profile

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the retail sale of food in Pennsylvania and surrounding states. The company's retail food stores sell groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, and fuel; and general merchandise items, such as health and beauty care, and household products.

