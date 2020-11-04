Wedbush Weighs in on Skechers U.S.A., Inc.’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NYSE:SKX)

Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) – Research analysts at Wedbush cut their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for Skechers U.S.A. in a note issued to investors on Friday, October 30th. Wedbush analyst C. Svezia now forecasts that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.36. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 3.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS.

SKX has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine raised Skechers U.S.A. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. B. Riley upped their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. OTR Global raised Skechers U.S.A. to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.45.

Shares of SKX opened at $31.02 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.00 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.22 and its 200-day moving average is $30.19. Skechers U.S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $17.06 and a fifty-two week high of $44.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SKX. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 182.7% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 885 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Skechers U.S.A. during the third quarter worth $42,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 93.7% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,451 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 31.2% during the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,808 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 29.7% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,835 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.22% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.

