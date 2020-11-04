Wedbush Weighs in on Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) – Investment analysts at Wedbush raised their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Bed Bath & Beyond in a report issued on Thursday, October 29th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now anticipates that the retailer will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.11. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Bed Bath & Beyond’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.24 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.54 EPS.

Get Bed Bath & Beyond alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on BBBY. UBS Group increased their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley raised Bed Bath & Beyond from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet raised Bed Bath & Beyond from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Raymond James raised their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Bed Bath & Beyond has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.56.

BBBY stock opened at $20.67 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.51 and a beta of 2.30. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 12-month low of $3.43 and a 12-month high of $26.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.72.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 6th. The retailer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.67. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative return on equity of 10.67% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 562.4% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,590 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,199 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 464.9% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,310 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 4,370 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the second quarter valued at about $121,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 60.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,150 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the second quarter valued at about $106,000.

In other news, Director Harriet Edelman purchased 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.94 per share, for a total transaction of $149,550.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 27,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $554,890.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Bed Bath & Beyond

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

Featured Article: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.