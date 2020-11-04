Wedbush Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush upped their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Facebook in a report issued on Friday, October 30th. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter now anticipates that the social networking company will post earnings of $2.40 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.34. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $320.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Facebook’s Q2 2021 earnings at $2.62 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.69 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.50 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $11.21 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.77 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.28 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.37 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $13.62 EPS.

Get Facebook alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on FB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, July 31st. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $300.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $293.84.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB opened at $265.30 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $264.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $243.71. Facebook has a fifty-two week low of $137.10 and a fifty-two week high of $304.67. The firm has a market cap of $755.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.77. Facebook had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 22.90%. The firm had revenue of $21.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.54, for a total transaction of $125,900.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,266,684.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Michael Todd Schroepfer sold 112 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.09, for a total transaction of $29,354.08. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 498,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,583,197.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,293 shares of company stock valued at $9,509,140. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Facebook by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 82,420 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $18,715,000 after acquiring an additional 24,635 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its stake in Facebook by 223.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 256,493 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $58,242,000 after purchasing an additional 177,179 shares during the last quarter. UBP Investment Advisors SA acquired a new stake in Facebook during the 3rd quarter worth $210,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Facebook by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,764 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in Facebook by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 41,396 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $10,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Read More: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.