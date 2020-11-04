Wedbush Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA)

Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA) – Wedbush lowered their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for Verona Pharma in a report issued on Monday, November 2nd. Wedbush analyst L. Moussatos now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.29) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.23). Wedbush currently has a “Buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Verona Pharma’s Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.48) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.57) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.95) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.03) EPS.

VRNA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Verona Pharma in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verona Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.75 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Verona Pharma in a report on Monday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Verona Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.15.

NASDAQ VRNA opened at $5.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.84. The company has a market capitalization of $77.68 million, a PE ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Verona Pharma has a 12 month low of $2.01 and a 12 month high of $15.71.

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.18).

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Verona Pharma stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA) by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 109,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,150 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned 0.83% of Verona Pharma worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.51% of the company’s stock.

About Verona Pharma

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. Its product candidate, ensifentrine (RPL554), is an inhaled, dual inhibitor of the enzymes phosphodiesterase 3 and 4 that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound.

