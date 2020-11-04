Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.65 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Webster Financial in a report issued on Wednesday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.65 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.27. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Webster Financial’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $294.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.02 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target (up from $27.00) on shares of Webster Financial in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.44.

WBS stock opened at $33.74 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.65. Webster Financial has a 12 month low of $18.16 and a 12 month high of $54.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Webster Financial by 0.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 92,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Webster Financial by 18.6% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Webster Financial by 5.2% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Webster Financial by 8.6% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the period. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Webster Financial by 2.3% during the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 45,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the period. 86.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.31%.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

